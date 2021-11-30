Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 239,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 234,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.57. 64,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

