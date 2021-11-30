Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $3,875,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $335,152. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

