FenerbahÃ§e Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million (FB)

FenerbahÃ§e Token (CURRENCY:FB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. FenerbahÃ§e Token has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of FenerbahÃ§e Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FenerbahÃ§e Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One FenerbahÃ§e Token coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00006865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.78 or 0.08080803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.79 or 1.00153686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021886 BTC.

FenerbahÃ§e Token Profile

FenerbahÃ§e Token’s total supply is 28,630,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,000 coins.

FenerbahÃ§e Token Coin Trading

