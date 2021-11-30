Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Tuesday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a one year low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.90. The stock has a market cap of £918.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

