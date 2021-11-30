Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.50. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.