Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.52 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

