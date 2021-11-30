Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 320.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.43% of Nomad Foods worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Amundi bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $51,554,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

