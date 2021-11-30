Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 433,687 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,687 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.