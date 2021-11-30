Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in CDW by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CDW by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in CDW by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CDW by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 377,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

