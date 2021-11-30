Financial Contrast: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $290.87 million 16.68 -$95.93 million ($1.83) -22.56 Tyler Technologies $1.12 billion 19.13 $194.82 million $3.82 136.46

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fastly and Tyler Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 1 7 0 0 1.88 Tyler Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Fastly presently has a consensus target price of $52.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.05%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $557.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -62.16% -17.85% -9.71% Tyler Technologies 11.15% 10.44% 5.76%

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Fastly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

