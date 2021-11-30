Financial Contrast: Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) versus The Competition

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lomiko Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -8.37 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.69

Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -2,152.12% 6.77% -0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lomiko Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 691 2357 2732 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lomiko Metals competitors beat Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

