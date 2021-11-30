Financial Review: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.21% -1.32% 5.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sovos Brands and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.24%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.75 $27.60 million $0.71 33.27

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

