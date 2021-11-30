Financial Survey: Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) vs. Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rooshine and Barrett Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Rooshine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and Barrett Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $880.82 million 0.62 $33.76 million $4.53 16.10

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Risk and Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services 3.72% 17.53% 4.21%

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

