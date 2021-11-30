FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 77.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

