FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $69.53 million and $5.72 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001074 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 794,955,752 coins and its circulating supply is 368,741,224 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

