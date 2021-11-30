First Bank & Trust Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 543,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

