First Bank & Trust Purchases 106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 61.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.55 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

