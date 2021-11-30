First Bank & Trust Purchases 27 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,362 shares of company stock valued at $22,928,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $571.01 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.38 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

