First Bank & Trust Sells 10,400 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Daktronics makes up about 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Daktronics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daktronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

