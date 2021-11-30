First Bank & Trust Sells 356 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after buying an additional 147,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

NYSE CM opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

