First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.44 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

