First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

