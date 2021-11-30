First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $343,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $188,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

