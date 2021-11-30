First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $535,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.95, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

