First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,542 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $124,741,000 after acquiring an additional 158,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

WYNN stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

