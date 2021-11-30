First Financial Corp IN Acquires 137 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

