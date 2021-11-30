First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $20,295.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

