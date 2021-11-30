First Pacific Financial Buys 1,164 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Unilever were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,135 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

