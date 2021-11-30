First Pacific Financial Purchases 278 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.