First Pacific Financial Sells 3,210 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.