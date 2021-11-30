First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,012. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

