First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FSFG stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $366,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

