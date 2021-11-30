First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 272,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 148,632 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 52,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

