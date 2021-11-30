First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.15% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

