FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,263. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

