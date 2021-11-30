Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $207.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58. Five Below has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

