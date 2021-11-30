FLIP Market Cap Reaches $683,828.84 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00088422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.