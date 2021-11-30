Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $34.08

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $35.59. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 9,833 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

