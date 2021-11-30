Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10,105.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as £101.05 ($132.02) and last traded at £102.24 ($133.57), with a volume of 48765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £103.25 ($134.90).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.75 billion and a PE ratio of -248.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is £135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is £134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

