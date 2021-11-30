FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.00. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $102.05. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

