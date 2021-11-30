Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.46 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

