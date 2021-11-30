Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:FBK opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.