Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.