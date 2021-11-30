Foundry Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

