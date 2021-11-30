Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $63,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Point LLP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 619,253 shares of company stock valued at $162,702,808 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,555.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

