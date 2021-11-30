Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $146.70 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,131 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $146,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KBR by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,158. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.20 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

