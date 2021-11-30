Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $298.60 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,088,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643,392 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for 2.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 4.61% of Mattel worth $298,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,527. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

