Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $69.10 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50,905 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $69,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $118.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

