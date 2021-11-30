Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 113,350 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $100,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,555,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

