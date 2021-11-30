Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 147,236 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.04% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $87,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $123.76. 363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,074. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

